Gravis' Norris: Re-rating of REIT sector imminent as UK economy shows 'resilience'

Matt Norris, investment adviser to the VT Gravis UK Listed Property fund, explained there are five key drivers supporting his positive outlook for the sector's growth potential in the near term. Deep Dive: REIT sector focus matters even as sharp discounts abound The first is the continuation of the interest rate easing cycle, which Norris said should lower future refinancing costs and reduce the discount rates used to value properties, while the second is the growing economy. "The UK economy is demonstrating resilience, with a soft landing evident in recent economic data," Norris s...