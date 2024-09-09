Bank of England QT decision could free up billions for Reeves ahead of Autumn Budget - reports

At the upcoming meeting, the BoE's monetary policy committee (MPC) will set out its programme for selling gilts back to financial markets over the next 12 months to reduce its balance sheet, according to a report by The Times. Almost 70% of fund managers expect Labour policies to boost economic growth The UK's central bank is currently losing billions of pounds on its bond sales with the Treasury picking up the tab, which impacts how much spending power Chancellor Rachel Reeves will have, considering Labour's target to lower the debt ratio over a five-year rolling period. BoE estim...