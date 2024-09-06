FCA operating costs of £761m spiked again last year

As fee income increases

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

The cost to run the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) jumped again last year, rising by £92m.

The group's operating costs for 2023/24 were £761.7m, up from £669.7m the previous year. Meanwhile, it reported a £44.8m deficit (2022/23: £52.1m deficit), with reserves dipping from £68.2m to £23.4m as it funded technology investments linked to ongoing regulatory activities. The operating costs hike was primarily driven by increased staff costs, which added an additional £80m year-over-year. As of 31 March, the FCA and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) had a total permanent staff headcount of 5,257, an increase of 665 on 2022/23. FCA authorisation cancellations doubled last year In ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Orbis Investments targets wholesale market and explores two fund additions

Commissioner flags 'inconsistent' FCA restrictions process

More on Companies

Nikko AM to rebrand as Amova Asset Management
Companies

Nikko AM to rebrand as Amova Asset Management

Will not impact firm's ownership

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 06 September 2024 • 1 min read
FCA operating costs of £761m spiked again last year
Companies

FCA operating costs of £761m spiked again last year

As fee income increases

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 06 September 2024 • 2 min read
London School of Economics' Alexander Pepper: The debate around CEO pay rise
Companies

London School of Economics' Alexander Pepper: The debate around CEO pay rise

'Two rival academic theories'

Alexander Pepper
clock 06 September 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot