Nigel Wilson calls for a revival of UK capital markets to attract £1trn of domestic investment

Writing in the Capital Markets of Tomorrow report published today (6 September), Wilson said "there has never been such a large amount of money globally available and seeking investment opportunities". Within the UK's pension and insurance industries, Wilson believes there is £6trn of long-term capital available through retail investment, wealth funds and private equity "dry powder". In order to deliver a 3% annual growth to wages and national productivity, the former Legal & General CEO said the UK must start with closing the underinvestment gap of around £100bn that exists between...