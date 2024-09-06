Digital 9 Infrastructure warns June portfolio valuation may be slashed by two fifths

Valuation process yet to complete

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Digital 9 Infrastructure (DGI9) has warned that its June portfolio valuation is expected to be “materially below” the figures reported at the end of 2023.

In a stock exchange notice today (6 September), the board estimated a provisional unaudited NAV of about 45p per share as of 30 June, reflecting a 40.3% haircut from the 79.3p audited NAV per share as of 31 December. A "major part" of the NAV write-down is due to revised assumptions about financing availability for portfolio companies and its effect on their growth prospects in the valuation models, compared to the inputs used for the 2023 year-end NAV, the directors noted. The valuation process is yet to be completed, the board said, which may result in further changes. DGI9's interi...

