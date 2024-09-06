FCA authorisation cancellations doubled last year

The Financial Conduct Authority cancelled the authorisation of 1,261 firms in 2023/24, double that of the previous year.
In its annual report published on Thursday (6 September), the FCA also revealed it had charged 21 individuals with financial crimes, marking the highest number of such charges in a single year. The regulator secured nine successful prosecutions against fraudsters. "We want to ensure that only those firms which meet our high standards continue to operate with our permission," said FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi. The financial watchdog said the financial services register was updated to ensure consumers can check the legitimacy and authorisation status of firms they engage with. F...
