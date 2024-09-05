Investors turn away from equities as index trackers record second highest monthly inflows

£113m equity fund outflows

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Investors funnelled £3.4bn into index trackers in July, the second highest monthly inflow to trackers ever recorded, as UK investor confidence shows early signs of improvement.

The £3.4bn figure was second only to April 2024's record inflow of £3.8bn at the height of ISA season, according to the data from the Investment Association (IA).  UK investors also deposited net £1.3bn into funds in July, with index trackers a common destination for capital.  UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record This marked the second consecutive month of inflows of over £1bn, while higher flows to fixed income and outflows from equity "suggest that investors remain risk conscious", the IA noted.   Although inflows into index trackers were highest among equi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Tabula IM hires ex-Jupiter manager Rhys Petheram for CIO role

Ashmore Group profits climb 15% despite falling AUM and higher operating costs

More on Funds

Fundsmith Equity ditches Diageo amid declining share price
Funds

Fundsmith Equity ditches Diageo amid declining share price

Following omission from ii's top ten

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 September 2024 • 1 min read
Investor sentiment for technology funds fades as Fidelity clients turn to defensive assets
Funds

Investor sentiment for technology funds fades as Fidelity clients turn to defensive assets

Fidelity International monthly report

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
AllianceBernstein opens up US large-cap value strategy to UK and European investors
Funds

AllianceBernstein opens up US large-cap value strategy to UK and European investors

AB US Value portfolio

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot