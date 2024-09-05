Investors turn away from equities as index trackers record second highest monthly inflows

The £3.4bn figure was second only to April 2024's record inflow of £3.8bn at the height of ISA season, according to the data from the Investment Association (IA). UK investors also deposited net £1.3bn into funds in July, with index trackers a common destination for capital. UK equity funds suffer highest monthly outflow on record This marked the second consecutive month of inflows of over £1bn, while higher flows to fixed income and outflows from equity "suggest that investors remain risk conscious", the IA noted. Although inflows into index trackers were highest among equi...