Over 1,200 funds face SDR compliance 'challenges' as deadline looms

Around 1,213 funds in the UK have less than three months to comply with the 2 December deadline for the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements’ (SDR) naming and marketing rules.
According to research from FE fundinfo, these strategies have sustainability-related terminology in their names and will need to comply with the SDR rules. The rules apply to ETFs, IA unit trusts, OEICs and investment trusts, the firm noted. Out of the 1,213 strategies in question, 48% are ETFs, 51% OEICs and 1% are investment trusts. Additionally, 30% of these portfolios have the word ‘sustainable' in their name; while 45% are marketed as ESG strategies; and some utilise key phrases including ‘climate' (86 funds); ‘green' (40); ‘responsible' (32), ‘social' (26) and ‘transition' (23)....
