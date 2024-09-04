Investors scramble to buy UK government bonds as demand for gilts skyrockets

Tuesday's transaction was the fourth of seven syndicates planned by the UK's Debt Management Office, with proceeds from this round of sales expected to total approximately £8bn, taking the proceeds for the financial year to date from the entire syndicate process to £29.6bn. Jessica Pulay, CEO of the DMO, said she was "delighted" with the reaction from the market, adding that it "received a very strong reception from the market". interactive investor unlocks retail investor access to UK Treasury Bill market The debt has a coupon of 4.375% and is set to mature in January 2040, a re...