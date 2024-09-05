Brooks Macdonald to move over £146m Defensive Capital fund to RM Funds

Alongside manager Niall O’Connor

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Brooks Macdonald is set to move over its £146m Defensive Capital fund to RM Funds, alongside portfolio manager Niall O’Connor and his team.

Subject to regulatory and fundholder approval, RM Funds will take over investment management and distribution of the SVS Brooks Macdonald Defensive Capital fund, which will be renamed the SVS RM Defensive Capital fund.  O'Connor, who has managed the fund since 2019 after serving as deputy fund manager from 2016, will be joining RM Funds along with his team.  Brooks Macdonald outflows slow to £200m amid strong platform MPS growth Launched in 2010, DCF is an all-weather return fund aiming to provide long-term growth with lower volatility from a portfolio of diversified assets that do...

