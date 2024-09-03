Scottish Mortgage carries out more than double its five-year share buyback average in 2024

This figure was nearly three times the five-year average of £242.1m in share buybacks carried out by the company between 2019 and 2023, according to recent data from the £13.3bn investment trust giant. In 2021, the trust set a record for buybacks, repurchasing nearly £467.6m of its own shares while also issuing £525.6m during the same period. SMT's Stewart Heggie: 'How long do you let the discount go on without taking concerted action?' Earlier this year, Scottish Mortgage made at least £1bn available to buy back its shares in an effort to narrow its then widening discount. The ...