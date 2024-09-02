Artemis Alpha proposes merger with Aurora Investment trust

The boards from Aurora Investment and Artemis Alpha trusts have agreed terms for a merger of the two portfolios.
If approved by shareholders, the £123.7m Artemis Alpha will be wound up and rolled into the £193.6m Aurora portfolio, creating the Aurora UK Alpha trust. Shareholders in the Artemis trust will be given a chance to elect for a cash exit for up to 25% of the issued share capital, giving shareholders the ability to part egress their investment. Investment Week unveils finalists for Investment Company Awards 2024 The cash out will be offered at a 2% discount to Artemis alpha's residual net asset value and a 20% discount to the value of the company's unquoted holdings that that will tra...
