Eurozone inflation drops to 2.2% in August

The figure was 0.4 percentage points lower than the month prior, with several highly inflationary components down for the period. Energy linked inflation hit -3% in August, down from 1.2% the previous month, while non-energy industrial goods came in at 0.4% versus 0.7% in July. Services inflation however, was the largest overall contributor, with an uptick to 4.2% versus 4% in July, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 2.4%. City predicts higher UK inflation despite strongest economic growth since post-lockdown spike The figures supported ongoing calls that the European Cent...