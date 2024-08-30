Eurozone inflation drops to 2.2% in August

Aided by fall in energy inflation

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Inflation in the eurozone area is expected to have dropped to 2.2% in August, according to a flash estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The figure was 0.4 percentage points lower than the month prior, with several highly inflationary components down for the period. Energy linked inflation hit -3% in August, down from 1.2% the previous month, while non-energy industrial goods came in at 0.4% versus 0.7% in July. Services inflation however, was the largest overall contributor, with an uptick to 4.2% versus 4% in July, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 2.4%. City predicts higher UK inflation despite strongest economic growth since post-lockdown spike The figures supported ongoing calls that the European Cent...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Bill Ackman sets eyes on refreshed US IPO - reports

Home REIT exchanges on additional 101 properties for £18.5m

More on Economics

US soft landing hopes increase as Fed's preferred inflation measure holds steady at 2.5% in July
Economics

US soft landing hopes increase as Fed's preferred inflation measure holds steady at 2.5% in July

Consumer confidence ticks up

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 30 August 2024 • 2 min read
Eurozone inflation drops to 2.2% in August
Economics

Eurozone inflation drops to 2.2% in August

Aided by fall in energy inflation

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 August 2024 • 2 min read
Invessed's Theo Paraskevopoulos: It is time to address young people's saving woes
Economics

Invessed's Theo Paraskevopoulos: It is time to address young people's saving woes

'Poor financial habits'

Theo Paraskevopoulos
clock 29 August 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot