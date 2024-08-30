HSBC AM launches two strategies to bolster private credit capabilities

Growing interest in alternatives

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

HSBC Asset Management has launched the Global Transition Infrastructure Debt and European Senior Direct Lending strategies as part of the firm’s plans to grow its capabilities in the alternatives sector.

The double launch came after institutional clients signalled growing interest in the rapidly expanding private credit market. The Global Transition Infrastructure Debt strategy invests in senior and second-lien debt with a focus on mid-market borrowers in investment-grade countries in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. It will allow investors to fund infrastructure assets that help with the transition towards clean power, energy efficiency and clean industry. HSBC wealth boss to exit as incoming CEO shakes up senior management As part of the launch, HSBC AM's inf...

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
