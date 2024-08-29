FNZ shakes up C-suite as Blythe Masters replaces Adrian Durham as CEO

Founder and group CEO of FNZ Adrian Durham has stepped down from his chief executive position to become non-executive founding director and senior adviser.
Blythe Masters, founding partner of Motive Partners, a private equity backer of FNZ, is set to step into Durham's shoes. Masters brings over 30 years of industry experience with her and will be flanked by Roman Regelman, who has been appointed group president and brings experience as former CEO of securities services and digital at BNY. abrdn-supported Virgin Money teams up with FNZ for digital investment platform launch "I am excited to be joining FNZ for this next phase in its growth journey, leveraging Durham's continued vision and strategic advice," Masters noted. "We wil...
