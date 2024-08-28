Octopus Ventures makes senior reshuffle as interim manager steps down from Titan VCT

Octopus Ventures has reshuffled its senior management team with the appointment of Richard Court as head of VCTs and EIS, a newly created role.
The move comes as part of creating a new fund management structure for the company, especially for its venture capital trusts. Court has been the lead fund manager for the Apollo VCT for five years. In the new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all investments into unquoted companies from Octopus VCTs. Octopus Ventures partner Paul Davidson will succeed Court as lead manager of Apollo VCT, while Simon King will remain as lead fund manager of the Octopus Future Generations VCT. Octopus Investments reshuffles senior leadership team in business restructure As part of the r...
