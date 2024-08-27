UK shop price inflation falls for the first time since cost-of-living crisis began

UK shop price inflation has fallen for the first time in almost three years, down 0.3% in the opening week of August.
This was a 0.2% drop versus the previous month, contributing to a three0month average of 0%, according to data from the British Retail Consortium-NielsenIQ shop price index. Shop price annual growth stayed at its lowest rate since October 2021, with the non-food category driving the lion's share of the slowdown as retailers attempted to shift their summer stock. Hopes of September ECB rate cut dashed as eurozone inflation jumps to 2.6% The non-food category remained in deflation at -1.5% in August, down from -0.9% in the previous month. According to Helen Dickinson, chief execut...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes