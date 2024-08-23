UK consumer confidence stalls in August amid growing pessimism over UK economy

UK consumer confidence has flatlined month-on-month, as concerns mount over the trajectory of the UK economy in the upcoming year.
In August, the overall score on GfK's Consumer Confidence index remained unchanged from July at -13. The survey done by GfK was conducted among a sample of 2,003 individuals aged above 16 in the UK. Overall, respondents expressed greater confidence in their personal finances for the next 12 months however, with the index going up from +3 in July to +6 on this measure in August. Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, noted this was "due to a mortgage friendly interest rate cut at the beginning of august, and hopes of more to come." UK consumer confidence strengthens in July...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes