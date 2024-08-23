UK consumer confidence stalls in August amid growing pessimism over UK economy

Greater confidence in personal finances

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

UK consumer confidence has flatlined month-on-month, as concerns mount over the trajectory of the UK economy in the upcoming year.

In August, the overall score on GfK's Consumer Confidence index remained unchanged from July at -13. The survey done by GfK was conducted among a sample of 2,003 individuals aged above 16 in the UK. Overall, respondents expressed greater confidence in their personal finances for the next 12 months however, with the index going up from +3 in July to +6 on this measure in August. Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, noted this was "due to a mortgage friendly interest rate cut at the beginning of august, and hopes of more to come." UK consumer confidence strengthens in July...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Deep Dive: A potential second Trump term spells uncertainty over strength of the US dollar

Franklin Templeton merges two UK Martin Currie funds after performance review

More on UK

UK consumer confidence stalls in August amid growing pessimism over UK economy
UK

UK consumer confidence stalls in August amid growing pessimism over UK economy

Greater confidence in personal finances

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 23 August 2024 • 1 min read
Tax rises and cuts to public spending lie ahead in Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget - reports
UK

Tax rises and cuts to public spending lie ahead in Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget - reports

Budget on 30 October

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 21 August 2024 • 2 min read
Almost 70% of fund managers expect Labour policies to boost economic growth
UK

Almost 70% of fund managers expect Labour policies to boost economic growth

Quilter's Investor trends survey

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 August 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot