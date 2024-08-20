Commissioner flags 'inconsistent' FCA restrictions process

FCA must set out a clear VREQ policy

Jen Frost
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Regulators Complaints Commissioner has urged the Financial Conduct Authority to set out a clear policy in relation to voluntary requirements (VREQs) after identifying inconsistencies in its process.

In a July decision, published on Thursday (15 August), FRCC commissioner Rachel Kent highlighted a "clearly unsatisfactory" lack of consistency, transparency and due process in the FCA's handling of VREQs shared on the financial services register. The current absence of consistent policies means that "some firms may be told: that a VREQ will be published unless they object to it; the circumstances in which it will be published; that they can request for it to be removed from the register once it is satisfied or complied with; and some may not be told some or any of these things," Kent no...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Orbis Investments targets wholesale market and explores two fund additions

Mattioli Woods updates on Pollen Street Capital acquisition timeline

More on Regulation

Euroclear's Chris Elms: What T+1 settlement means for investors
Regulation

Euroclear's Chris Elms: What T+1 settlement means for investors

'A pivotal shift'

Chris Elms
clock 22 August 2024 • 4 min read
PwC hit with £15m fine over London Capital & Finance failures
Regulation

PwC hit with £15m fine over London Capital & Finance failures

First time the FCA has fined an audit firm

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 16 August 2024 • 2 min read
Rachel Reeves to bring in legislation to regulate ESG rating agencies
Regulation

Rachel Reeves to bring in legislation to regulate ESG rating agencies

Following Hunt's plans

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 August 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot