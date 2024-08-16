UK retail sales bounce back from June slump with 0.5% rise in July

In line with expectations

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

UK retail sales volumes bounced back from a worse than expected 0.9% slump in June, recovering with a 0.5% rise in July.

The data, published today (16 August) by the Office for National Statistics, met economist forecasts, with department stores and sport equipment retailers seeing an uptick due to summer sales and sporting events such as the European Football Championship. Non-food stores sales volumes, the total of department, clothing, household, and other non-food stores, rose by 1.4% in July, following a fall of 1.9% the previous month.  UK inflation creeps up less than expected to 2.2% after two months at target Non-store retail sales volumes rose by 0.7%, which the ONS attributed mainly to a r...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

