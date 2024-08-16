JP Morgan Asset Management promotes Travis Spence to head of global ETFs

JP Morgan Asset Management has promoted Travis Spence to the role of global head of ETFs, effective immediately.
In the new role, he will lead the ETF product development, capital markets and the newly formed ETF insights team, while retaining his responsibilities as head of ETF distribution in EMEA. Based in London, Spence will report to CIO and global head of asset management solutions Jed Laskowitz. He has spent 20 years at JPMAM, holding roles such as head of EMEA ETF distribution, international head of fixed income investment specialist, and head of the global liquidity Asia business. JP Morgan Claverhouse manager William Meadon to leave JPMAM after 28 years "The verdict is in, ETFs o...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes