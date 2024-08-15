UK economy expands by 0.6% in second quarter

The UK economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter, following an increase of 0.7% in the previous three months.
According to the Office for National Statistics, gross domestic product expanded by 0.9% from April to June, compared with the same quarter a year ago. The figures confirm that the economy has enjoyed a strong recovery from its mild technical recession last year. "The UK economy has now grown strongly for two quarters, following the weakness we saw in the second half of last year," said Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS. UK inflation creeps up less than expected to 2.2% after two months at target With 0.8% growth, the statistical agency said the expansio...
