UK inflation creeps up less than expected to 2.2% after two months at target

The UK Consumer Price index rose by 2.2% in the 12 months to July 2024, after reaching the Bank of England’s 2% target in the previous two months, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The largest contribution to the headline inflation figure came from gas and electricity prices, as they fell less than they did a year ago, while the largest contribution came from restaurants and hotels, where prices fell. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a headline inflation rise to 2.3%. Core inflation fell from 3.5% in June to 3.3% in July, alongside services inflation which dropped sharply to 5.2% from 5.7% the previous month. Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, noted that the recent uptick in inflation was "mechanistic" as it...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes