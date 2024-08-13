UK equities manager leaves Columbia Threadneedle after 30-year stint

Replaced by Dominic Younger as the lead portfolio manager on the CT Monthly Extra Income fund and the CT UK Monthly Income fund, Barber departed the firm on 30 June, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. "Barber was a core member of our UK equities team for the past 30 years and we thank him for his many contributions and wish him well for the future," they added. He joined the company in 1994, having started his career with Scottish Equitable as an investment analyst in 1990 before joining Eagle Star Investment Managers as a fund manager in 1992. Columbia Threadneedle to ca...