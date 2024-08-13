UK wage growth drops to two-year low but labour market remains 'strong'

UK wages grew by 5.4% in the second quarter of the year, while growth in total earnings stood at 4.5% over the period, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
This was the lowest level of wage growth recorded in two years, but the data released today (13 August) showed the labour marked has remained "strong", noted Neil Birrell, CIO at Premier Miton Investors. UK battle against inflation is not over warns BoE's Mann The number of payrolled employees is estimated to have grown by 14,000 between May and June 2024, and by 24,000 in July. The employment rate stood at 74.5% for Q2 and while this was below last year's estimates, it showed an increase from the first quarter of the year. The unemployment rate decreased over the quarter to 4.2...
