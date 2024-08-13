Reboot calls on financial services to protect professionals amid far-right riots

Survey to understand challenges

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Reboot has called on the financial services industry to bolster its support of marginalised communities within the sector following widespread riots by “far-right extremists” across the country.

The diversity group said firms should support their teams by taking a clear stance, being explicit in their communications and actions that "there is no place for hate or discrimination in the workplace", and in vocalising support for those affected. It acknowledged that some companies have started sharing wellbeing kits with staff for further assistance, but argued this "does not go far enough". Reboot added: "August 2011 was the last time the UK saw race-related riots on the scale we have seen in recent days. "After those events, many organisations and individuals committed to d...

