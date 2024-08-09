Hargreaves Lansdown net inflows dip 13% as client and asset retention rates decline

According to the firm's annual results published today (9 August), HL recorded £4.2bn in net inflows, down from £4.8bn for 2023. The drop came amid declining client and asset retention rates, which have steadily fallen from 92.1% to 91.4% and from 91.4% to 88.5%, respectively, in the last three years. Net inflows into HL's new funds, launched over the past two years, added only around £500m, while assets under management reached £10.3bn by the end of 2024, aided by market movements. Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Investing in leadership and the rise of the rockstar CEO Dan...