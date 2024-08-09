When I started working on the JP Morgan Emerging Markets investment trust in 1994, the concept of emerging markets was a niche, almost esoteric, part of the investment landscape. Today, it is an essential component of global finance, and understanding this evolution is key to navigating the future of investing in these dynamic regions. The evolution of emerging markets In the early 1990s, the notion of investing in emerging markets was met with scepticism. Many of my colleagues were puzzled by my decision to venture beyond the USA or Western Europe. Back then, investing in Spain ...