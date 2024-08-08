Co-manager of £722m Aviva Investors Climate Transition Global Equity fund departs

Andrea Carzana, co-portfolio manager of the £722m Aviva Investors Climate Transition Global Equity fund, has left the firm.
A spokesperson for the asset manager confirmed Carzana, who had co-managed the strategy since January 2022 alongside Max Burns, departed the business last month. Aviva Investors said the strategy will continue to be managed by Burns, co-manager since July 2021, and assistant portfolio manager Joshua French, with plans to recruit a replacement co-manager "in due course". "The strategy will continue to be managed following the same investment process and style, supported by the broader equity and sustainable investing teams," the spokesperson said. Trio of global equity fund manag...
