Trio of global equity fund managers to exit Aviva Investors

Global equity fund managers Richard Saldanha, Francois de Bruin and Matt Kirby are leaving Aviva Investors, who together oversee nearly £2bn in assets under management.
Saldanha is the lead fund manager for the £581.2m Global Equity Income fund and co-manager for the £515.7m Global Equity Endurance and $44.4m Social Transition Global Equity funds. Kirby co-manages the Global Equity Income strategy and Social Transition Global Equity funds alongside Saldanha, while de Bruin co-manages the Global Equity Endurance strategy, both the OEIC and the $909.3m Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV. Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors as performance suffers A spokesperson for Aviva Investors confirmed the trio are leaving the firm to pursu...
