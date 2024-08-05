Action underway to address performance on over 30% of Ninety One funds

Over 30% of Ninety One’s funds failed to consistently outperform their benchmarks, the firm’s latest Assessment of Value has found.
In the report, the board of Ninety One revealed that eight out of the 26 funds received an 'amber' rating due to inconsistent performance, but the asset manager noted that actions have already been put in place to boost performance. Ninety One merges two funds following underperformance One of these eight funds, the Emerging Markets Equity, also failed to achieve a ‘green' rating for its comparable market rates with the report highlighting that the fund's charges are "under review", but said it was currently deemed "reasonable for the specialist investment strategy and fund's size". ...
