Royal London AM net inflows fall in H1 2024 as outflows in global equities mount

According to the firm's half year results published today (2 August), RLAM recorded around £100m in net inflows, while the figure for external net outflows stood at £700m, including £1.7bn of net outflows from its global equity strategies. In April, RLAM head of equities Peter Rutter and four other equity portfolio managers announced their departure in order to set up their own company. Following the resignations, RLAM has reshuffled its global equities team, led now by CIO Piers Hillier. External net inflows across other strategies, however, reached £1bn, more than double the amou...