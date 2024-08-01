Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings

'Revised transaction' to be launched

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s decision to scrap the public listing of the closed-ended fund Pershing Square USA (PSUS) has thrown the prospect of lower performance fees for the London-listed trust Pershing Square Holdings (PSH) into doubt.

In a statement published on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (31 July), the chief executive of Pershing Square said the firm had withdrawn the initial public offering — just days before it was due to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.  Ackman had already scaled back the IPO plans, dropping the fund's fundraising target from $25bn to $2bn after a crucial investor pulled its backing. Pershing Square Holdings manager slashes performance fee as Ackman eyes US launch "Over the last seven weeks, we have met with many institutions and family offices, and held numerous town...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Schroders hits fresh AUM high as wealth and private markets drive growth

M&G Recovery upgraded from 'Unsatisfactory' to 'Must improve' in value assessment

More on Investment Trusts

F&C outperforms benchmark in first half of 2024 aided by US large-cap exposure
Investment Trusts

F&C outperforms benchmark in first half of 2024 aided by US large-cap exposure

13.2% NAV total return

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 01 August 2024 • 2 min read
Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings
Investment Trusts

Ackman's US IPO withdrawal casts doubt on lower performance fees for Pershing Square Holdings

'Revised transaction' to be launched

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 August 2024 • 2 min read
Largest Japanese equity investment trust prepares merger to create £1bn portfolio
Investment Trusts

Largest Japanese equity investment trust prepares merger to create £1bn portfolio

JP Morgan Japanese and Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 31 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot