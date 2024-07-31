Government funnels almost £45bn to Bank of England to cover losses

According to the BoE's annual report published yesterday (30 July), the near £45bn of funds funnelled from the Treasury to the BoE was part of an indemnity agreement, whereby any gains or losses accrued by the bank's asset purchasing facility (APF) – which carried out its quantitative easing (QE) programme – are covered by the Treasury rather than the BoE. Since the APF's inception in 2012, capital has been transferred to the Treasury rather than from it; until July 2022 cash flows totalling £123.8bn had only ever been in one direction, from the APF into the Treasury. BoE hold 'mad...