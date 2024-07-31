Government funnels almost £45bn to Bank of England to cover losses

The Treasury sent payments totalling £44.5bn to the Bank of England between March 2023 and February 2024 to cover losses at central bank.
According to the BoE's annual report published yesterday (30 July), the near £45bn of funds funnelled from the Treasury to the BoE was part of an indemnity agreement, whereby any gains or losses accrued by the bank's asset purchasing facility (APF) – which carried out its quantitative easing (QE) programme – are covered by the Treasury rather than the BoE. Since the APF's inception in 2012, capital has been transferred to the Treasury rather than from it; until July 2022 cash flows totalling £123.8bn had only ever been in one direction, from the APF into the Treasury. BoE hold 'mad...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes