Chancellor Rachel Reeves warns 'difficult choices' on tax rises lie ahead

Reeves is due to publish a review of the government's finances before next week's summer recess, after she returns from a meeting with G20 finance ministers in Rio de Janeiro, according to the FT. The Treasury said: "The chancellor has commissioned officials to provide an assessment of the state of the government's spending inheritance which will be presented to parliament before the summer recess." Reeves' fiscal lock legislation deemed 'largely performative' In his first Prime Minister's Questions yesterday (24 July), Keir Starmer warned that "we have a more severe crisis than we...