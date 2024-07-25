US equities suffer worst day in two years as Nasdaq loses $1trn

Large-cap US equity markets suffered its worst day since December 2022, with the Nasdaq 100 down $1trn after technology heavyweights posted poor results.
The blue-chip S&P 500 fell 2.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.6 % yesterday (24 July), its worst day since October 2022, according to data from Bloomberg. EV-giant Tesla fell 12% after it reported a 45% slump in quarterly profits and ongoing discounting of electric carmakers. North American equity funds suffer outflows in June despite strong US market performance Alphabet, the owner of Google and YouTube, also fell 5% as investors tightened advertising budgets amid a tough economic season. The dip reflects the ongoing investor despondency trend...
