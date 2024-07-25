US equities suffer worst day in two years as Nasdaq loses $1trn

The blue-chip S&P 500 fell 2.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.6 % yesterday (24 July), its worst day since October 2022, according to data from Bloomberg. EV-giant Tesla fell 12% after it reported a 45% slump in quarterly profits and ongoing discounting of electric carmakers. North American equity funds suffer outflows in June despite strong US market performance Alphabet, the owner of Google and YouTube, also fell 5% as investors tightened advertising budgets amid a tough economic season. The dip reflects the ongoing investor despondency trend...