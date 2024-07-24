7IM poaches quantitative investment strategist from BlackRock

In his new role, Ruozzo will report to 7IM's deputy chief investment officer Matthew Yeates, who has worked at the firm for over a decade. Ruozzo joins from BlackRock, where he spent eight years after graduation as an investment strategist, before being promoted to vice-president of multi-asset model portfolio solutions. Under the guidance of Yeates, Ruozzo will focus on improving the firm's quantitative approaches to tactical asset allocation. 7IM poaches Fidelity International's head of growth for newly created role His appointment follows a flurry of new recruits into the ...