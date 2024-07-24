Fund manager Hugh Cuthbert departs SVM Asset Management after 18 years

Fund manager Hugh Cuthbert has departed SVM Asset Management, part of River Global Investors, Investment Week understands.
Cuthbert, who was the lead manager of the SVM Continental Europe fund until the end of March 2024 and co-manager of SVM All Europe SRI fund, had worked with SVM since 2006. Prior to joining the SVM, he spent five years with Kempen Capital Management (later rebranded as Van Lanschot Kempen) managing the firm's pan-European equities. UK-domiciled fixed income funds hit by £1.9bn outflows in June Following Cuthbert's departure, Neil Veitch, investment director at River Global, will continue to manage the SVM All Europe SRI fund, along with James Sym. Over the past three years, SVM ...
