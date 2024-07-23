London market dealt another blow as AIM listings fall to 22-year low

According to research undertaken by national accountancy group UHY Hacker Young, 80 companies abandoned London's alternative market in the last 12 months to year end June 30 2024. The shrinkage marks a significant drop off from its pre-financial crisis peak of 1694 in June 2007. A dearth of IPOs is one of the factors driving this decline, as evidenced by the drop from 58 new AIM public offerings in 2022/23 to just eight in 2023/24. Alternative Investment Market hit by sharp liquidity declines as investors turn to the US This also follows a recent drift across the pond as companie...