UK-domiciled fixed income funds hit by £1.9bn outflows in June

Investors pulled £1.9bn from fixed income strategies in June, the largest the largest outflow compared to other asset classes.
According to Morningstar's UK Fund Flows study, June's heavy outflows from fixed income strategies came on the back of high redemption levels for the asset class since the beginning of the year, reaching a total of over £5.7bn in the first six months of 2024. Overall, outflows from UK-domiciled funds reached £3bn last month, with total redemptions since 2022 in UK-domiciled funds reaching £77bn. In June, UK Large-Cap Equity funds added to this total, experiencing more than £2bn in outflows for the month. Giovanni Cafaro, research analyst at Morningstar, said the latest figures fol...
