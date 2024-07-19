VanEck to delist Smart Home Active ETF after adviser Dasym quits

VanEck is set to delist the Smart Home Active UCITS ETF from the London Stock Exchange due to its small size and the termination of its investment advisory agreement with Dasym.
In a stock exchange notice today (19 July), the US manager said Dasym's decision to terminate the agreement had triggered a review of the viability of the ETF. The firm said the fund's assets under management had been at a level that was below the expectations since its launch in November 2021. According to its latest factsheet, the fund holds $2.9m in AUM. VanEck unveils US fallen angels ETF Having considered its viability in light of the "value for money" principles, the directors have determined the total redemption of all remaining shares in the fund is "in the best interest o...
