VanEck to delist Smart Home Active ETF after adviser Dasym quits

Fund size below expectations

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

VanEck is set to delist the Smart Home Active UCITS ETF from the London Stock Exchange due to its small size and the termination of its investment advisory agreement with Dasym.

In a stock exchange notice today (19 July), the US manager said Dasym's decision to terminate the agreement had triggered a review of the viability of the ETF.  The firm said the fund's assets under management had been at a level that was below the expectations since its launch in November 2021. According to its latest factsheet, the fund holds $2.9m in AUM. VanEck unveils US fallen angels ETF Having considered its viability in light of the "value for money" principles, the directors have determined the total redemption of all remaining shares in the fund is "in the best interest o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies offers capital return for up to 10% through special dividend

Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies amends performance fee structure

More on ETFs

BlackRock to close emerging market debt and Italian equity ETFs
ETFs

BlackRock to close emerging market debt and Italian equity ETFs

‘Part of natural cycle of industry innovation’

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 19 July 2024 • 1 min read
HANetf teams up with Harwood Capital Management for global equity ETF launch
ETFs

HANetf teams up with Harwood Capital Management for global equity ETF launch

Run by Goshawk Asset Management

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 17 July 2024 • 1 min read
WisdomTree to offer ETF model portfolios via Trading 212
ETFs

WisdomTree to offer ETF model portfolios via Trading 212

Six ETFs offered

Linus Uhlig
clock 15 July 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot