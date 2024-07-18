Customer influx leads to record £6.3bn AUM for AJ Bell

The investment platforms also saw customer numbers rise by 5% during the previous quarter to a total of 528,000, according to a trading update published today (18 July). AJ Bell calls on government to merge Cash and Stocks and Shares ISAs into single product In the three months ended 30 June 2024, the platform also recorded a significant rise in gross and net inflows. Gross inflows hit £3.7bn, a jump from £2.4bn in 2023, while net inflows also surpassed the previous year's levels, increasing from £1.1bn to £1.7bn. This marks the first time the company's AUM has exceeded £6bn, ref...