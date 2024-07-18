Valeria Martinez, news editor of Investment Week at Incisive Media, has won the ESG Story of the Year accolade at the Headlinemoney Awards 2024.
The awards, which recognise excellence in financial journalism, are judged by experts from across the financial services industry and were presented at a ceremony in London on 17 July. Martinez's investigation - 'The circle is collapsing': How a demolished house in Lancashire uncovered Home REIT's broken business model - lifted the lid on Home REIT and its former investment adviser Alvarium Fund Managers' poor due diligence and broken business model. The judges commended Martinez's work, highlighting her "insightful deep-dive" into the "impact of ESG gone wrong". Commenting on her ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes