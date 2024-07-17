Ex-GAM duo to lead freshly-launched Jupiter UK Multi Cap Income fund

Morrison and Gosden joined the firm back in January, where they had run GAM's UK Equity Income strategy since its launch in 2017. The pair has continued to manage the vehicle on a sub-advisory basis with GAM since joining Jupiter six months ago, which has now been merged into the Jupiter UK Multi Cap Income fund following a shareholder resolution in June. Ben Whitmore's Jupiter exit delayed to October as future of Global Value fund determined later this year During this intermediary period, the fund has returned 8% compared to 7.4% for the FTSE All-Share benchmark index, and 40.2% ...