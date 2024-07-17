HANetf teams up with Harwood Capital Management for global equity ETF launch

Run by Goshawk Asset Management

clock • 1 min read

Harwood Capital Management has partnered with HANetf to develop the UK asset manager's first ETF product.

The global equity UCITS ETF, run by HANetf's white-label platform Goshawk Asset Management, will be made available to investors in Europe. "It is great to be partnering with Harwood Capital Management to launch a new UCITS ETF in Europe," said Hector McNeil, co-founder and co-CEO of HANetf.  Harbor Capital Advisors teams up with HANetf to enter the European ETF market According to data from the ETF Book cited by McNeil, the partnership comes at a time when European ETF inflows are on the rise, reaching $169bn in 2023, or up 88% from 2022. "White-label enquiries at HANetf are up ...

