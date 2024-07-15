Invesco bolsters UK distribution team with four promotions

Invesco has ramped up promotions within its UK distribution team in a bid to drive growth across key client segments.
Tom Banks has been promoted to head of UK ETFs to help drive Invesco's ETF business. Until July this year, Banks was the firm's head of wealth and private banks, leading the distribution of Invesco's ETF and indexed strategies to the UK wealth and private bank sector. Joe Bello – previously head of UK asset manager ETF sales – has become head of ETF institutional and asset managers, with his role expanded to include pension and insurance clients, and he will report to Banks. Invesco expands Summit range with fund of funds launch focused on retirement income Prior to joining Invesc...
