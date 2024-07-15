Ninety One hires Fidelity International's Gooden to lead natural resources team

Ninety One has poached Paul Gooden from Fidelity International to head up its natural resources team.
Subject to regulatory approval, Gooden will also become co-portfolio manager of the Global Natural Resources fund alongside George Cheveley and Dawid Heyl, who have worked on the strategy since its 2008 inception. He is set to replace Tom Nelson, who is resigning from his portfolio management responsibilities to focus on his family business. However, he will remain at Ninety One in an advisory capacity. In his previous role at Fidelity, Gooden worked as an analyst and headed up the Global Energy and Global Clean Energy funds. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Citi, served as...
