Janet Yellen sounds fears of US dollar being weakened by States' use of sanctions

Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee last week (9 July) Yellen was asked about her biggest concerns around foreign institutions regarding the US, one of which was the "protection of the dollar". Fed postpones rate cut until 'greater confidence' in sustainable inflation levels She said: "We have very powerful sanctions that are that are available because of the important role of the dollar in international transactions, the ability to cut off foreign banks or other businesses or individuals from the ability to transact through the US Financial system and to participate...