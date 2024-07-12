Premier Miton embarks on Managed Portfolio Service venture

Spearheaded by Premier Miton's multi-manager team, led by Ian Rees, the service is set to offer two ranges of actively managed portfolios, both consisting of four portfolios. One will direct attention on a mix of active and passive investments while the other range will be solely index focused, but both will be actively managed, the firm said. Premier Miton CEO bets on fund sales boost from falling rates as outflows slow The move follows "increasing demand from advisors for cost effective investment solutions that use the architecture of established investment platforms whilst tap...