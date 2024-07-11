FCA introduces overhaul of UK listings regime to bolster stock markets

The reforms, published today (11 July), include the introduction of a single listing category and streamlined eligibility for companies looking to list their shares in the UK. Additionally, companies will no longer need shareholder votes on "significant or related party transactions and offer flexibility around enhanced voting rights", the FCA explained. However, shareholder approval for key events, including reverse takeovers and decisions to delist, will remain. FCA unveils listings regime proposals to simplify market access for companies The regulator said the new framework m...